Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

