Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $58.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

