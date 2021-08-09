salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.72. 70,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

