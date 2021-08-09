SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.79.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. 640,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,620. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.