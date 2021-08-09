SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 640,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,621. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.