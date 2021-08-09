Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Set at C$37.00 by Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) received a C$37.00 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

TSE RUS traded up C$1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.88. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$17.10 and a 52 week high of C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.