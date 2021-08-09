RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Reaches $91.32 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $45,484.97 or 0.99315878 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $91.32 million and approximately $95,541.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002227 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

