Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 633.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

LON RMG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 493.20 ($6.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,790. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.92. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

