Royal Bank of Canada Takes $1.62 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $50,972,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE:XM opened at $43.46 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.91.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

