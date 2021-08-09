Royal Bank of Canada Raises Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$49.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKIUF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

PKIUF traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

