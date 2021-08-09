Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Decreased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 4.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $80,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,317,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.90. 29,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,175. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

