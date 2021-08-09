Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $4,127,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

