Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

