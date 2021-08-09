Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.64 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avista by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avista by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avista by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

