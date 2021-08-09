Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

