Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.
GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.
NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 2,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $195.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
