Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 2,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $195.74.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.