Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 325.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

