Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $325.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. lowered their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE stock opened at $274.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NICE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

