Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.63.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.48. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$21.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.