Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 655 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.24. 17,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,175. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.