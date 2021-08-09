Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 5,382 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. The company has a market capitalization of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

