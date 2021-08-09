Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,600 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.1% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 42.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 30,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 79,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,753. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

