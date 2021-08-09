Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 277 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $145.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

