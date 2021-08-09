Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,485 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $188.14. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

