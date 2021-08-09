Roth Capital Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $135.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. 5,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,881. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

