Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $488.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $519.00 to $488.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $449.76.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $391.47 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

