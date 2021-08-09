Rocket Pool Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $185.63 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $18.06 or 0.00041651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.84 or 0.00818440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00098948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039993 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

