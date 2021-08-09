Roblox (RBLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.92 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.31.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last ninety days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

