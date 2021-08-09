Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.18. 436,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,107,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31.
In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
