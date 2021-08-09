Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.18. 436,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,107,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

