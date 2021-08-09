ROAD (ROAD) Market Capitalization Tops $109,309.94

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $109,309.94 and approximately $103,963.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROAD has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00139631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.32 or 0.99779733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.88 or 0.00772695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

