Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,207.69 ($81.10).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,066 ($79.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,954. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,041.89. The firm has a market cap of £98.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

