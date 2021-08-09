Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,297. The company has a market capitalization of $683.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

