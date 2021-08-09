RFG Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 6.8% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.90 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.