RFG Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

RFG Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $163.00 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $170.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.17.

