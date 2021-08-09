Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. 4,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,311. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

