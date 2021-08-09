Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVLV. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08.
In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,719,736 shares of company stock valued at $104,124,755. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Revolve Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
