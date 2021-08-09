Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVLV. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,719,736 shares of company stock valued at $104,124,755. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Revolve Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

