Revolution Populi 1-Day Volume Tops $849,903.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 78.9% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $849,903.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

