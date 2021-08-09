Reviewing Wayfair (NYSE:W) & The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Honest and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.08 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 1.94 $185.00 million $2.14 123.28

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Honest and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 2 6 0 2.75 Wayfair 3 7 15 0 2.48

The Honest presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.33%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $328.19, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Wayfair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Summary

Wayfair beats The Honest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

