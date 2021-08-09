Reviewing Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) & Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hologic alerts:

92.7% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hologic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hologic and Butterfly Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic 0 3 9 0 2.75 Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hologic currently has a consensus price target of $86.93, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Butterfly Network has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Hologic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hologic and Butterfly Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic $3.78 billion 5.10 $1.12 billion $3.98 19.08 Butterfly Network $46.25 million 43.18 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.37

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hologic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hologic and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic 35.98% 67.74% 29.46% Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95%

Summary

Hologic beats Butterfly Network on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for the detection of Group B Streptococcus. It also offers breast imaging and analytics, such as 2D and 3D digital mammography systems and reading workstations, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems and devices, breast biopsy site markers and localization, specimen radiology, and ultrasound and connectivity solutions; and breast conserving surgery products. In addition, the company provides NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding; MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System for the removal of fibroids, polyps, and other pathology within the uterus; and Fluent Fluid Management System that provides liquid distention during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures. Further, it offers Horizon DXA, a dual energy X-ray system; and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm to perform minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and independent distributors and sales representatives. It has a collaboration with RadNet, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.