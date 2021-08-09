Retirement Planning Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.43. 43,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,917. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

