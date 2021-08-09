Retirement Planning Group Takes $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.22. 87,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

