Retirement Planning Group Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $$242.69 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,175. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $243.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.