Retirement Planning Group Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 714.3% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,721.52. 22,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,272. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,513.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

