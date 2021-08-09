Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

