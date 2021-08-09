Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SiTime (SITM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/29/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/23/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/22/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/12/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/11/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SITM stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.18. 2,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.36 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,036. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

