Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.76 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

