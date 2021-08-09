Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.58 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

