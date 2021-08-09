Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

