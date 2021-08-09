Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of REPL opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
