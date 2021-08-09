Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REGI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

REGI opened at $60.06 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

