renBTC Price Hits $45,519.93 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $45,519.93 or 0.99827798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $617.56 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00830809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00102999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040548 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,567 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

